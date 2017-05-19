7:48am Fri 19 May
Memorial service held for wife of ESPN broadcaster Berman

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) " A memorial service honoring the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has been held in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2qtCwYU ) friends, colleagues and relatives of Berman and his wife gathered Wednesday at Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.

Sixty-seven-year-old Cheshire resident Katherine Ann Berman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash May 9 in Woodbury.

Police say her car struck the rear of an SUV and both veered off the road. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. The SUV driver also was killed.

The burial will be in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

