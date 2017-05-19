7:16am Fri 19 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Sharapova says she'll 'rise up again' after French Open snub

Maria Sharapova is vowing to "rise up again," a day after she was denied a wild-card entry for the French Open.

On her Twitter feed Wednesday, Sharapova posted these words: If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday. No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli announced Tuesday that he decided not to invite Sharapova to play at Roland Garros, where the main draw starts May 28. She recently returned to the tour after serving a 15-month doping ban.

The 30-year-old Sharapova didn't comment about Giudicelli's ruling on Tuesday.

She is a two-time French Open champion who has won five Grand Slam titles.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 19 May 2017 07:21:45 Processing Time: 53ms