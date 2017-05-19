6:39am Fri 19 May
Former AFL star Ben Cousins beaten in prison

Ben Cousins has been in prison for seven weeks.
Fallen AFL star Ben Cousins has reportedly been attacked in a Perth prison for refusing to take part in an inmate footy match.

The former footy player was "set upon" by a group of prisoners, sports journalist Damian Barratt reported on Thursday evening.

Cousins was said to have been targeted by inmates after rejecting a recent invitation to play in an in-house scratch match.

"We have had it confirmed that he indeed was assaulted by inmates," Barrett told the Footy Show audience.

The prison this evening refused to comment on Cousins' detention.

The former premiership player has been behind bars for more than seven weeks after he was sentenced to 12 months jail in late March for causing "ongoing terror" to his ex-partner.

- news.com.au

