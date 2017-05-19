Fraile wins 11th stage of Giro; Dumoulin protects lead

BAGNO DI ROMAGNA, Italy (AP) " Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia after being on the attack for most of the day, while Tom Dumoulin kept the overall leader's pink jersey he earned a day earlier.

Amid a group of four breakaway riders, Fraile outsprinted Rui Costa and Pierre Rolland to take his first victory in a major three-week race Wednesday.

Dumoulin remained 2 minutes, 23 seconds ahead of 2014 winner Nairo Quintana and 2:38 ahead of Bauke Mollema in the overall standings.

Fraile, who rides for Team Dimension Data, first got into an attack with Sky's Mikel Landa, then dropped back to a chase group, before attacking again on the last of four climbs.

The 161-kilometer (100-mile) leg began in Ponte e Ema, which was the hometown of Italian cycling great, Gino Bartali.