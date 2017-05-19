Trusty replaces Fossey on US Under-20 World Cup roster

CHICAGO (AP) " Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty has replaced Fulham's Marlon Fossey on the U.S. roster for the Under-20 World Cup.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that Fossey arrived at training camp with a groin injury.
The Americans open the tournament in South Korea against Ecuador on Monday, play Senegal three days later and Saudi Arabia on May 28.
The revised roster:
Goalkeepers: Jonathan Klinsmann (California), J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown), Brady Scott (De Anza Force)
Defenders: Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham, England), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (New Mexico), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City), Tommy Redding (Orlando City), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca De La Torre (Fulham, England), Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union), Eryk Williamson (Maryland), Gedion Zelalem (Arsenal, England)
Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Lagos Kunga (Atlanta United), Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Emmanuel Sabbi (no club), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake)
