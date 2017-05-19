US motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden hit by car while cycling

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) " American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has been hit by a car while training on his bicycle.

The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injury details were not immediately available.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.