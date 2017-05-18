Asian soccer body to investigate claims of Kuwaiti bribery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) " The Asian Football Confederation says it is opening an investigation into claims that Kuwaiti leaders of the Olympic Council of Asia bribed the region's soccer officials.

The independent probe announced Wednesday could identify leaders of AFC member federations suspected of taking bribes.

AFC executive committee member Richard Lai of Guam last month pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud conspiracy in a Brooklyn federal court.

Lai admitted receiving more than $850,000 from Kuwait from 2009-14, including to help recruit Asian officials who might take bribes.

The AFC, which suspended Lai, says it is "duty bound to investigate" allegations which are "if substantiated, extremely serious."

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, the OCA president identified as "co-conspirator 2" in American case documents, denied wrongdoing but resigned his FIFA Council seat representing Asia.