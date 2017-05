Nashville 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Nashville 3

Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa 0, series tied 1-1

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, Nashville leads series 2-1

Pittsburgh at Ottawa

Anaheim at Nashville

Pittsburgh at Ottawa

Nashville at Anaheim

Ottawa at Pittsburgh

x-Anaheim at Nashville

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa

x-Nashville at Anaheim

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh

AP

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings