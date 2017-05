NBA Draft Order

1. Boston (from Brooklyn)

2. L.A. Lakers

3. Philadelphia (from Sacramento)

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia)

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento(from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

Continued below.

20. Portland (from Memphis via Denver and Cleveland)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Brooklyn (from Washington)

23. Toronto (from LA Clippers via Milwaukee)

24. Utah

25. Orlando (from Toronto)

26. Portland (from Cleveland)

27. Brooklyn (from Boston)

28. L.A. Lakers (from Houston)

29. San Antonio

30. Utah (from Golden State)

31. Atlanta (from Brooklyn)

32. Phoenix

33. Orlando (from L.A. Lakers)

34. Sacramento (from Philadelphia via New Orleans)

35. Orlando

36. Philadelphia (from New York via Utah and Toronto)

37. Boston (from Minnesota via Phoenix)

38. Chicago (from Sacramento via Cleveland)

39. Philadelphia (from Dallas)

40. New Orleans

41. Charlotte

42. Utah (from Detroit)

43. Houston (from Denver)

44. New York (from Chicago)

45. Houston (from Portland)

46. Philadelphia (from Miami via Atlanta)

47. Indiana

48. Milwaukee

49. Denver (from Memphis via Oklahoma City)

50. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

51. Denver (from Oklahoma City)

52. Washington

53. Boston (from Cleveland)

54. Phoenix (from Toronto)

55. Utah

56. Boston (from L.A. Clippers)

57. Brooklyn (from Boston)

58. New York (from Houston)

59. San Antonio

60. Atlanta (from Golden State via Philadelphia and Utah)