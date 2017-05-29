Tales of the tours: 1977 - Lions pounced - but this series was the one that got away

By Neil Reid

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions are seeking just their second series win on New Zealand soil in the 129-year history of clashes between touring sides and New Zealand rugby finest.

As excitement grows for the three-test series - the country's most anticipated sporting event since the 2011 Rugby World Cup - the New Zealand Herald looks back at the Lions' rich history of touring New Zealand.

Today: 1977

But for some crucial handling eras, the Lions could easily have secured back-to-back series wins over the All Blacks when they returned to our shores in 1977.

History shows the All Blacks won the series 3-1; the Lions lost the first test 16-12, won the second test 13-9, then lost the third test 19-7 and the final test at Eden Park 10-9.

The first and fourth tests are among defeats that Lions fans still look back on in frustration.

"I think the Lions in 1977 had the wood on the All Blacks, but for a few tiny moments they should have at least drawn, if not won, that series," New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg said.

"I know the Lions look back on that series as one that got away.

Continued below.

Related Content Tales of the tours: Lions triumph 1971 Tales of the Tours: when the Lions won over fans but lost the war Video Tales of the Tours: Ep 7

"In the final test they were all over the All Black forwards and were creaming them. But a few mishandled balls and the All Blacks pounced."

The Lions looked set to win the final test, leading 9-6 in the dying moments, before All Black No 8 Lawrie Knight snared a loose ball near the Lions' 22m and crossed for the winning try.

Berg said winning the test series was a must for many All Black fans going into the tour.

The All Blacks had been undergoing a mass rebuilding phase since the 1971 series loss to the Lions. Morale was even lower after the All Blacks lost the 1976 test series against the Springboks in South Africa.

"For a few years the All Black results hadn't been great, but by 1977 we were starting to get pretty desperate that we would get some good results," he said.

Rugby historian Clive Akers said the All Blacks - and their fans - were further pushed towards snaring a series win after the pain of losing in 1971 to the tourists.

"It was crucial that we defeated the Lions," he said. "It was very important to get the All Blacks back into a winning position."

Akers said the Lions were helped in the build-up to the test series both by crucial pre-tour decisions, including a leadership structure which wasn't as strong as it had been in 1971, and striking a run of bad weather in the build-up provincial games.

One of the non-test defeats was to the New Zealand Universities team, who triumphed 21-9 at Lancaster Park.

"It would have been history-making for the Scarfies," Akers said.

"They had a game against the Springboks in 1965 and got hammered by 50 points. So to beat the Lions in 1977 was outstanding. They had some great players in that team."

Further salt was rubbed into the Lions' wounds on their way home to the UK, with the side losing 25-21 to Fiji in Suva.

Watch more episodes

• Thanks to the New Zealand Rugby Museum, its director Stephen Berg and rugby historian Clive Akers

- NZ Herald