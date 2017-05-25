Tales of the tours: 1950 Lions match for All Blacks' injured pride

By Neil Reid

Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions arrive in New Zealand next week seeking just their second series win in the 129-year history of clashes between touring sides and All Blacks. As excitement mounts ahead of the three-test series — the country’s most anticipated sporting event since the 2011 Rugby World Cup — Neil Reid looks back at the Lions’ rich touring history in New Zealand

Today: 1950

When the 1950 rugby season dawned, All Black fans were desperate for success.

Just 12 months earlier and the side had plunged into arguably their worst-ever state on the field - losing a staggering six test matches.

One of the 'great' trivia moments in New Zealand rugby relates to 1949, with the All Blacks notching up two tests losses in the space of 24 hours.

On September 3 the side touring South Africa losing 9-3 to the Springboks in Durban, while another All Black team (featuring several Maori players who were blocked from touring South Africa) going down 11-6 to the Wallabies at Wellington's Athletic Park.

"In 1950 there was no doubt that the players were trying to make redemption for what had happened in 1949," New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg said.

"They were committed to winning against a British team which to all accounts was really good on paper. The All Blacks that came out were really pumped to win and they played no quarter to win it ... they were all in."

Added rugby historian Clive Akers: "The 1950 series was to largely restore pride.

"They were pretty shattered after losing six test matches the previous year and losing the Bledisloe Cup. "

History shows the All Blacks won the test series 3-0, with the first test in Dunedin drawn 9-9.

In two of the All Blacks' victories the winning margin was just three points, with the second test being won 8-0 in Christchurch.

"That series was a really tough series for the All Blacks to win. Looking back, it looks like 3-0 to win that the All Blacks had a bit of a clean run, but those games were tough," Berg said.

"It didn't take much and the British could have won that series."

The toughness required by the All Blacks to win that series is highlighted by the courage shown by Ron Elvidge who defied a serious sternum/collar bone injury - and a serious facial wound - to remain on the field and score the match winning try in the 6-3 triumph in the third test at Wellington's Athletic Park.

"We had Ron Elvidge diving over with a broken sternum - that was guts," Berg said.

"Not only did he catch the ball, but he dived over a guy and scored. The whole team was digging really deep to win those games."

Akers said the courage shown by Elvidge exemplified the courage of many wearing the All Black jersey in an era when injury replacements weren't allowed in international rugby.

"In those days you weren't allowed any replacements ... even if you had broken a leg and were carried off," he said.

Rugby fans lapped up the All Blacks' tour success.

The Lions also proved to be a huge hit in their many forays into the provinces around the country, with itinerary taking them to all our main cities as well as smaller centres including Nelson, Westport, Greymouth, Timaru, Ashburton, Masterton and Gisborne.

"The 1950 Lions were certainly popular," Berg said.

"They brought people to the games, people were excited. When they arrived in town, the train network was the main source of travel, and the trains would stop and there would be 1000 people waiting at the train station to greet them.

"They were also nicknamed the 'Singing Lions' because they would sing. They were very happy and having a great time. And the crowds bought into it and they were one of the most popular tour teams that ever came."

•Thanks to the New Zealand Rugby Museum, its director Stephen Berg and rugby historian Clive Akers

