Tour of California Results

1. Peter Sagan, Bora Hansgrohe, 4 hours, 53 minutes and 26 seconds.
2. Rick Zabel, Team Katusha Alpecin, same time.
3. Simone Consonni, UAE Abu Dhabi, same time.
4. Alexander Kristoff, Team Katusha Alpecin, same time.
5. Jean-Pierre Drucker, BMC Racing Team, same time.
6. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Team Dimension Data, same time.
7. Taylor Phinney, Cannondale Drapac, same time.
8. Ramon Sinkeldam, Team Sunweb, same time.
9. Travis Mccabe, UnitedHealthcare, same time.
10. Mike Teunissen, Team Sunweb, same time.
___
1. Rafal Majka, Bora Hansgrohe, in 12 hours, 22 minutes and 43 seconds.
2. George Bennett, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 2 seconds behind.
3. Ian Boswell, Team Sky, 14 seconds behind.
4. Lachlan Morton, Team Dimension Data, 16 seconds behind.
5. Robert Gesink, Team LottoNL-Jumbo, 45 seconds behind.
6. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, 48 seconds behind.
7. Sam Oomen, Team Sunweb, same time.
8. Andrew Talansky, Cannondale Drapac, same time.
9. Vegard Stake Laengen, UAE Abu Dhabi, same time.
10. Maximilian Schachmann, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
___
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings