New Zealander Jimmy Gopperth unwanted here, but named top English Premiership player

Jimmy Gopperth has swept the board in English rugby's top awards by being named the Premiership player of the season.

The Kiwi playmaker - who headed overseas after he couldn't find a suitable deal in New Zealand - added the Premiership crown to his player of the season gongs from both Wasps and the Rugby Players' Association.

He won the award over a host of British and Lions who play in the English premiership, including giant Saracens backrower Maro Itoje and his teammate Owen Farrell.

The 33-year-old also collected two more trophies at the Premiership's annual awards ceremony in London on Wednesday - taking home silverware for the golden boot and also the try of the season.

The former Hurricanes and Blues first five-eighth helped Wasps finish top of the Premiership's regular-season table for the first time, and will be itching for Dai Young's side to see off Leicester in Saturday's hotly anticipated semi-final clash.

"It's difficult to put into words just how valuable Jimmy has been for our squad, both on and off the pitch," Wasps rugby director Young said.

"We all know he is a quality fly-half, but his ability to play 10, 12, 13 and even a couple of games at full-back for us this season has really helped the side.

"Jimmy always puts the team before himself and he's always played at a very high standard in every position he's played.

"He's a real club man and a quality player who deserves all the accolades he's got this season. He's also one of the most modest guys you could meet, really hard-working and a real leader around the camp.

"The team is the most important thing to him and he's a role model to the younger guys coming through. We're really pleased for Jimmy and he thoroughly deserves all the awards he's won."

Gopperth's 221 points off the tee secured the ex-Leinster star the Gilbert Golden Boot Award, while he was also honoured for his try in Wasps' 20-15 win at Northampton in September.