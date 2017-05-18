World champ Sagan wins Stage 3 of Tour of California

MORRO BAY, California (AP) " World champion Peter Sagan moved through the peloton and outsprinted Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni on the uphill finish to win the third stage of the Tour of California on Tuesday.

Sagan took advantage of a field dealing with two sweeping turns in the last couple of miles to win his 16th stage in North America's premier race, extending his own record.

The Slovakian's teammate on Bora-Hansgrohe, Rafal Majka, finished safely in the peloton to keep his overall race lead. The winner of Stage 2, Majka has two seconds on George Bennett and 14 seconds on Ian Boswell, while top overall contenders Brent Bookwalter and Andrew Talansky are 48 seconds adrift.

The fourth stage Wednesday takes riders 99 miles (160 kilometers) from Santa Barbara inland to Santa Clarita.