Arsenal keeps Champions League qualification hopes alive

LONDON (AP) " Alexis Sanchez kept Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive heading to the final day of the English Premier League after scoring twice to beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday.

Arsenal remained fifth in the standings, a point behind Liverpool and three adrift of Manchester City. Arsene Wenger will be relying on Liverpool or Manchester City slipping up on Sunday to qualify Arsenal for the Champions League for a 20th successive season.

Arsenal could still make the top four, as it has done throughout Wenger's two-decade reign:

" By drawing with Everton if Liverpool loses at least 3-0 to Middlesbrough.

" By beating Everton if Liverpool draws with Middlesbrough.

" By beating Everton if City loses at Watford while Arsenal's goal difference deficit of five behind City is overturned.

Arsenal's top-four bid would be over had Sanchez not grabbed a double in the last 18 minutes. He was left unmarked to meet Mesut Ozil's cross and he doubled the lead with a header.

Sanchez passed a fitness test hours before the game after struggling with a thigh injury.

"I feel he had something still (to give)," Wenger said. "Once he gets the ball on the pitch he becomes a devil and forgets the pain."

Wenger heads into the final round yet to sign a new deal to stay at Arsenal. The team's season could still end with silverware by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.