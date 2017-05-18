Cricket: Black Caps chasing 258 to win in Dublin

Breaking

Bangladesh and New Zealand are set for a cricket duel in Ireland this morning.

The Black Caps require a ground record to win from the 21 one-day internationals hosted at Clontarf in Dublin's northeast.

Bangladesh maintained momentum with an opening stand of 72 in 15.2 overs after being sent in to bat, but New Zealand never relinquished a grip on the innings.

The Tigers were restricted to 257 for nine. The highest successful chase at the venue is 230, by Pakistan against Ireland in May 2013, although there was a tie in the same series when the hosts reached 275 in a rain-restricted 47 overs.

The Black Caps were aided by a slow wicket which, once the bowlers took the pace off the ball, made run-scoring difficult. Their worst enemy was a series of fielding calamities involving sloppy ground work and lax backing-up.

Parts of the surface exhibited an unevenness which suggested cows had recently grazed in the paddock but, regardless, it's an area that looks like requiring hours of drills ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The highlight for New Zealand was the maturity of spinners Mitchell Santner (one for 37) and Ish Sodhi (two for 40) who settled the run-rate mid-innings. Both reinforced strong performances in the opening victory over Ireland, where Santner snared five for 50, and Sodhi took one for 40. The pair were prepared to float the ball up for the most part and Sodhi had two for 16 until conceding 11 from his eighth over.

With Seth Rance, Jimmy Neesham and Colin Munro conceding seven or more runs an over, Hamish Bennett's three wickets for 31 also deserved mention. In his first ODI since January 2014, he benefitted from Rance's safe hands behind square leg for each of his dismissals, which came in the space of seven balls.

Tom Latham's attacking captaincy helped restrict the run flow at crucial stages, while Luke Ronchi's glovework conceded no byes. He was rewarded with the catch of Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and the run out of Mashrafe Mortaza.

Rahim, with 55 runs off 66 balls, continued the form shown before injuries curtailed his involvement in the New Zealand series last summer. He was unruffled using the depth of the crease and sweep shots to ensure bowlers had to control their length. He was backed by opener Soumya Sarkar (62 from 67), Mahmudullah (51 from 56) and Mosaddek Hossain (41 from 41).

- NZ Herald