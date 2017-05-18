Giro d'Italia Results

MONTEFALCO, Italy (AP) " Results Tuesday in the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 40-kilometer (25-mile) individual time trial from Foligno to Montefalco

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 50:37.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 49 seconds behind.

3. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, :56.

4. Luis Leon Sanchez, Spain, Astana, 1:40.

5. Vasil Kiryienka, Belarus, Sky, 2:00.

6. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 2:07.

7. Maxime Monfort, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 2:13.

8. Jos van Emden, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 2:15.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 2:16.

10. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:17.

19. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 2:42.

23. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:53.

1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 42:57:16.

2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:23.

3. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:38.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 2:40.

5. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 2:47.

6. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 3:56.

7. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:05.

8. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 4:17.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 4:39.

10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 5:19.