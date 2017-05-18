Giro d'Italia Results

MONTEFALCO, Italy (AP) " Results Tuesday in the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 40-kilometer (25-mile) individual time trial from Foligno to Montefalco
1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 50:37.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 49 seconds behind.
3. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, :56.
4. Luis Leon Sanchez, Spain, Astana, 1:40.
5. Vasil Kiryienka, Belarus, Sky, 2:00.
6. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 2:07.
7. Maxime Monfort, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 2:13.
8. Jos van Emden, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 2:15.
9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 2:16.
10. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:17.
19. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 2:42.
23. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:53.
1. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 42:57:16.
2. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:23.
3. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:38.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, FDJ, 2:40.
5. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 2:47.
6. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, 3:56.
7. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:05.
8. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha-Alpecin, 4:17.
9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 4:39.
10. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Lotto NL-Jumbo, 5:19.
