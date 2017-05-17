Dumoulin dominates 'wine trial' to take Giro d'Italia lead

MONTEFALCO, Italy (AP) " Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin dominated an individual time trial through Umbria's winemaking region to take the overall leader's pink jersey after the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday.

Dumoulin, who also won time trials in last year's Giro and Tour de France set the pace on the 39.8 (25-mile) route from Foligno to Montefalco, where Sagrantino wine is produced.

Geraint Thomas of Britain finished second, 49 seconds behind, and former overall leader Bob Jungels of the Netherlands was third, 56 seconds back.

Previous leader Nairo Quintana struggled as expected and finished nearly three minutes behind Dumoulin.

In the overall standings, Dumoulin leads Quintana by 2:23 with Bauke Mollema third, 2:38 behind.

Thibaut Pinot of France is fourth and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali is fifth.