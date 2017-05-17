NRL superstar Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic with depression

NRL superstar Greg Inglis is battling depression.

The injured South Sydney captain has checked himself into a mental health clinic.

The Queensland State of Origin and Australian Test ace - who is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury - is receiving support from his NRL club.

"Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis has entered a mental health rehabilitation facility," the Rabbitohs said on Wednesday night in a statement.

"Inglis entered the facility last week and will be undergoing a series of programs and treatments to assist with his mental health.

"The Rabbitohs, Greg and his management will not be making any further comment at this stage, and we ask the media to respect the privacy of both Greg and his family at this time."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- AAP