David Leggat: Plenty more thrills and spills to come

By David Leggat

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Best prepare for the most dramatic on-water America's Cup battles since the Auld Mug was first contested in 1851.

One renowned sailing writer once remarked that the difference between the America's Cup and other major yachting events was the litigious nature of the cup. That's what made it special, the writer added, the rows, court litigation and sneaky, underhand tactics, and it pulled in the attention of non-nautical types every four years.

This time around, there may be some of that too, but it's the on-water battles since the syndicates parked up in Bermuda with their flying machines, which has had the sporting world buzzing.

Today it was Team New Zealand on the wrong end of a ding with renowned British skipper Ben Ainslie on the Land Rover BAR boat.

Ainslie rather laughed it off with a tweet shortly after the collision, which sent both camps back to the yard.

"Bit of a love tap racing hard with @EmiratesTeamNZ. sorry guys and hope you're back on the water soon".

Ainslie is a tough, ruthless competitor and expect things to get worse before they get better as these syndicates push a massive envelope in situations clearly they can't entirely control in their 50-foot foiling catamarans.

Top class sailors are finding themselves being pitchforked into the water; you can bet there's plenty of head-scratching, as well as bruised egos, as the syndicates try to figure their way through the physics of this racing.

The six syndicates are sure to have more trouble both before cup racing begins on May 27 and once the competition starts.

Continued below.

Related Content America's Cup: New footage emerges of Team New Zealand crash Dean Barker: Team NZ collision throws up America's Cup surprises Video Watch: Collision between Ben Ainslie Racing and Team New Zealand

But the point is, fans are lapping it up. Interest in the pre-competition jousting is immense.

It's been four years since Oracle gave Team New Zealand a black eye, scrapping back from 8-0 down to win 9-8 in a still barely-believable denouement.

Get ready for perhaps the most tumultuous Cup racing ever.

For drama, Australia II's 1-3 down to 4-3 win in Newport, Rhode Island in 1983 - back when they raced proper yachts - was immensely dramatic, as it was the first time the trophy left the US.

But for exhilaration, white knuckle racing, and viewing, this is shaping as hard to top. It'll all be over by June 28. Plenty of time to fill the boots with a pile of entertainment, thrills and, for sure, spills.

- NZ Herald