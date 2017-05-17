America's Cup: New footage emerges of Team New Zealand crash

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

New footage has emerged of Team New Zealand being rear-ended by British team Land Rover BAR during practice racing.

Team New Zealand's preparations for this month's America's Cup went from bad to worse today after the Kiwi boat sustained damage in the crash.

Team New Zealand suffered damage to the rear of its hull after colliding with the Brits, skippered by Ben Ainslie, during a pre-start manoeuvre - an action helmsman Peter Burling described as "unnecessary".

The damage could keep Team NZ off the water for several days.

- NZ Herald