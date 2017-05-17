7:17pm Wed 17 May
'Team of the week' invites Super Rugby ridicule

Crusaders replacement lock Quinten Strange soars to claim a lineout against the Hurricanes. Photo / photosport.nz
Super Rugby's finals system has been heavily criticised recently and now its official social media platform has been mocked for naming a "team of the week" which includes four Reds players, one Hurricanes' front-rower, and no Crusaders.

Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, like the rest of the Hurricanes' front row, had a very difficult time of it against the Crusaders in Christchurch last weekend when the home side preserved its unbeaten record this season with a 20-12 victory, yet has been included in the No3 jersey.

The Canes' scrum went backwards at a rate of knots under extreme pressure from Crusaders Owen Franks, Codie Taylor and Joe Moody, yet Toomaga-Allen has been included in the Super Rugby 'team' whereas Franks, Taylor, Moody and company have been left out.


There wasn't a place for Crusaders' stand-in skipper Matt Todd or midfielder Ryan Crotty, both of whom were exemplary at AMI Stadium, yet there was a place for Reds players Stephen Moore, George Smith, Eto Nabuli and Samu Kerevi despite the fact that their team battled to a 29-24 victory against the lowly Rebels.

Three Blues players - locks Patrick Tuipulotu and Scott Scrafton, plus loose forward Akira Ioane, have made the 'team' after Tana Umaga's men held off a Cheetahs team 50-32, the South Africans causing the Blues trouble with their lineout drive.

The only New Zealand backs named in the 'team' were Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith, and Hurricanes No12 Ngani Laumape. Laumape had a good night running at Crusaders No10 Richie Mo'unga, but most commentators picked Crotty has having a better overall match.

The 'team of the week' is nothing more than a talking point but, after it was posted on Twitter by the official Super Rugby account, had some on social media, particularly in New Zealand, questioning the competition's credibility again.




- NZ Herald

