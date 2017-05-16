Tauranga packs weekend of basketball with grassroots tournaments and NBL Final Four

By Basketball New Zealand

Once every year the Tauranga City Basketball Association (TCBA) aims to bring at least one big basketball event to the region. In 2017 that will be the National Basketball Leagues (NBL) Final Four weekend, which consists of the semi-finals and final, and it will be combined with opportunities to play too.

TCBA General Manager Mark Rogers says the Tauranga and wider Bay of Plenty community has a track record of supporting basketball events and believes the Final Four is going to be well-supported by the locals and visiting fans.

"Over the past seven years we have had great crowds for Tall Blacks, Tall Ferns and Breakers games. Im sure the community will get out and support the NBL finals weekend. Taurangas location and proximity to Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua means the games are accessible to fans from these areas as well," says Rogers.

To add to the excitement of the Final Four weekend, the TCBA is also providing participating opportunities, so locals and travelling fans can also play in events during the day, before heading along to the ASB Arena to enjoy the NBL finals from the stands.

"The NBL finals has been a catalyst for our aim to provide a great weekend of basketball.

The Atomic Masters tournament will be running on the Saturday and Sunday. This event has been running for 29 years and now has an open adult grade. We are also hosting a mini tournament for Under 13 rep teams and have just about finalised the details for a coaching clinic for young players on the Saturday. TCBAs eighteen age group rep sides will also have their regular trainings on the Sunday. Our aim is to make the weekend an attraction to all ages with the bonus of being able to watch the best teams in New Zealand compete for the title," says Rogers.

This is not the first time this year that the TCBA has been linked with the NBL. Its no secret they have been talking to the NBL Board and have submitted a proposal to create a Tauranga based NBL team from 2018.

"We think hosting the Final Four weekend is going to help us get a local franchise off the ground. It will give local people and businesses an opportunity to see what the NBL is all about, so they can experience the excitement and entertainment that makes an NBL game what it is, and we will be able to do that, live in our great facility, through these finals."

"We also hope having another successful event will place us in a good position to secure future Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns games given the great news regarding the regular home games the national sides will be having," says Rogers.

The Final Four will be hosted at ASB Arena, Baypark in Tauranga. The semi-finals will be on Friday 16 June from 5:00pm, the Final will be on Saturday 17 June at 5:00pm.

Tickets to the National Basketball League Final Four, with a two day pass for just $35, now on sale at Ticketek here.

For those who cant attend, the Final Four will also be live-streamed on www.BasketballTV.co.nz

The Atomic Masters will be held on 17 and 18 June.

