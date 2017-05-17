Eddie Jones will pick anyone who qualifies for England

England coach Eddie Jones says he will continue to pick the best available players and doesn't care how long they've been in the country.

Jones made a statement after World Rugby increased the residency qualification period from three to five years, effective from late 2020. But there was no change to the grandparent rule which is how 30-year-old New Zealander Willi Heinz has qualified for the England squad.

The former Crusaders halfback is the latest to appear on Jones' radar after being added to the 26-man camp earlier this week which is part of England's preparations for a two-test tour of Argentina next month.

"It's not my job to worry about how they qualify, it's my job to pick players that qualify," Jones told the Press Association.

"I don't care how they qualify, I'll pick them. That's the rules we play under. I obey them like any good schoolteacher does."

Heinz, a New Zealand under-21 representative, qualifies via his English grandmother. But his selection flies in the face of World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot's aim to restore test selection as "a reward for devoting your career, your rugby life, to your nation".

Jason Woodward, the former Hurricanes back, and the Auckland born and raised Denny Solomona, who was with the Melbourne Storm, are already in the squad to tour Argentina.

Auckland-raised Ben Te'o, a Hibiscus Coast league junior, and the controversial captain Dylan Hartley, are Kiwis already established in Jones' battle plans.

Willi Heinz takes on the defence in @EnglandRugby training pic.twitter.com/VYHNoSjR4q — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) May 16, 2017

- NZ Herald