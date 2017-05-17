'Some more, brudda!': Israel Dagg embraces Fijian kava session

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

It's not for the faint-hearted but Crusaders fullback Israel Dagg has well and truly passed the kava session with flying colours on arrival in Fiji.

The Crusaders were welcomed at the Holiday Inn ahead of their clash against the Chiefs in Suva on Friday night.

The team took part in a traditional kava session with Dagg stealing the limelight as he knocked back the traditional Fijian drink.

It appears Dagg enjoyed the mildly sedative drink asking locals for "some more, brudda!"

Kava is made from the crushed root of the yaqona plant before being strained with water into a large communal bowl.

The Crusaders could have strong local support with Fijian-born players Jone Macilai, Manasa Mataele and Setareki Tamanivalu among the travelling squad.

The undefeated Crusaders are currently first on the Super Rugby ladder while the Chiefs sit third overall and second in the New Zealand Conference.

- NZ Herald