Irish lock throws Chicago into the All Blacks' faces - "we got under their skin"

Remember Chicago. Lions forward Iain Henderson certainly does.

Some on both sides of the Lions-All Blacks divide say Ireland's historic win over New Zealand in November means little or nothing in shaping the upcoming series.

Not Henderson, who trumpeted to Sky Sports that Ireland "got in their faces, under their skin and disrupted them from their usual game."

As All Blacks coach Steve Hansen winds up the mind games, continually mentioning aspects where the Lions might struggle, Henderson has thrown Chicago at the New Zealand camp.

"They made them cough up a loss. It was definitely a performance put in where the boys got in their faces, under their skin and disrupted them from their usual game," said Henderson, as a skeleton crew of Lions assembled for their first training day in Wales.

"It will be what we are looking to do out there, not beat them at their game, but at our game.

Steve Hansen to Lions: Don't pin hopes on Ireland victory over All Blacks

"I am not sure how Gats (Lions head coach Warren Gatland) goes about things. We might look at it (Ireland's win against New Zealand) to get round the All Blacks.

"He will know their players well and use his knowledge of them to our benefit. We are looking forward to seeing an awful lot more of what they are showing and how they are looking to play.

"We need to get this squad gelled together first, and get those first few games out of the way."

Lock forward Henderson, who returned from injury to figure in the subsequent loss in Dublin, said Ireland didn't do itself justice in that return game.

"...the boys in that team wanted to back up two wins. But it (Chicago) can give us confidence, certainly. The All Blacks, as talented as they are, have their weaknesses which can be exposed."

- NZ Herald