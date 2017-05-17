Non-allocated NWSL players take step toward forming union

Players from the National Women's Soccer League whose salaries are not paid by a national federation have formed the NWSL Players Association, a first step toward creating a union.

National team players from Canada and the United States are allocated across the NWSL and their salaries are paid by their federations. The newly formed association represents those players who don't have those national team ties.

The non-allocated players overwhelmingly approved a new constitution and bylaws in May, the association said Monday. The group seeks to represent the interests of non-allocated players with the teams and the league office.

The minimum salary for non-allocated players is $15,000. Most have second jobs, run clinics or coach on the side to make ends meet, and some live with host families.

The 10-team women's professional league is in its fifth season.