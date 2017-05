NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) " The Nashville Predators have signed forward Victor Ejdsell to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the signing Monday.

Ejdsell had 25 goals and 37 assists this season in HockeyAllsvenskan, the Swedish second league. His 57 points led the league.

The 21-year-old Ejdsell is 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds.