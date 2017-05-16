Rugby player in induced coma after incident at match

A 19-year-old Wellington rugby player has critical injuries, and is in an induced coma, after being hurt during a club rugby game over the weekend.

He's had brain surgery and has been in Wellington Hospital since Saturday night.

The teenager was playing a Club Colts game at the Ngati Toa Domain when he was injured.

Wellington Rugby CEO Steve Rogers says it remains unclear what led to the player's head injury.

He says witnesses report he was involved in a collision during the first half of the match.

Mr Rogers says the player was taken off the field late in the match, after teammates noticed worrying symptoms.

His condition then deteriorated and he was taken to hospital.

