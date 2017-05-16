Former No. 10 Juan Monaco retires from tennis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Argentine tennis player Juan Monaco announced his retirement on Monday.

The 33-year-old Monaco won nine ATP singles titles and reached No. 10 in the rankings in 2012, his high-water mark.

He won eight of his nine titles on clay. He also won three doubles titles.

He was also a member of Argentina's first Davis Cup triumph in 2016. He did not play in the final against Croatia in Zagreb, but was on the team for the quarterfinal against Italy.

On Twitter, Monaco called his decision "the correct one," and said it was difficult "translating his feeling into a note."