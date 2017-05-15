NRL: Russell Packer signs for Wests Tigers

Kiwis prop Russell Packer has been signed by the Wests Tigers in a deal that will see him play in Sydney's western suburbs until the end of 2021.

The St George Illawarra man has played 142 NRL games since making his debut in 2008, with 110 of those appearances coming in a Warriors jersey.

OFFICIAL - Wests Tigers are pleased to announce the signing of international forward Russell Packer! Details ≫ https://t.co/XnC07YCBsK pic.twitter.com/zYfXk7z82f — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) May 15, 2017

The 27-year-old has also represented the Kiwis on three occasions, with the most recent of these coming in the Anzac test against Australia in Canberra earlier this month.

"Russell has been one of the standout front-rowers in the NRL this season," said Tigers head coach Ivan Cleary, who coached Packer during his tenure as Warriors head coach between 2006 and 2011.

"He's a no-nonsense front rower, he really knows what his job is and he delivers and I think he's only going to get better," he said.

"I think he's going to have a very strong leadership role here. He's got a great story, a story of hard knocks and coming out the other side, and that will resonate with lots of the boys here.

"He's very keen to help us regrow what we have here at Wests Tigers, and they're the sort of guys we want on board."

- NZ Herald