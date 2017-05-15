White Ferns name teen in Cricket World Cup squad

New Zealand have a squad blending seriously experienced cricketers with younger talent for the women's World Cup next month in England.

Twelve of the squad of 15 were at last year's world T20 in India. Six have played more than 50 ODIs.

Wellington 16-year-old Amelia Kerr is poised to become the country's youngest World Cup representative.

Top class allrounder Sophie Devine returns to the side after breaking a thumb at the start of the year.

Suzie Bates, who last year became the first player to win both the ICC ODI and T20 player of the year awards, will captain the side at her third World Cup.

"We've had a lot of players put their hands up domestically, internationally and during our two recent camps - so the last few spots were particularly fiercely contested," coach Haidee Tiffen said.

"I'm really happy with the balance of the squad. I think it's a strong team who are certainly capable of bringing that cup home.

"It's really exciting to have Amelia in the squad and she's proved herself more than ready for the big stage, and with the likes of Suzie, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin and Sophie Devine we are not short on leaders in the group."

The squad will assemble for a pre-tournament camp in Hampshire from June 11, before opening their campaign against Sri Lanka in Bristol on June 24.

The format for the eight-team tournament has every nation facing each other once, after which the top four teams advance to the semifinals, ahead of a final at Lord's on July 23.

Bates is under no illusion about what lies ahead for her team.

"It's going to be the most competitive World Cup ever," she said. "We know we'll have to be on the ball from game one if we want to earn the right to contest the finals and maybe get to that big final game at the home of cricket.

"It's a hugely exciting time for women's cricket at the moment and we know we enter the tournament with plenty expected of the White Ferns, and that's great."

While several senior players, including Bates, are already in England playing county cricket, the majority of the squad and the full support staff will depart for the United Kingdom on June 10.

New Zealand White Ferns squad (caps in brackets):

Suzie Bates (c, Otago, 98), Katey Martin (Otago, 57), Erin Bermingham (31, Canterbury), Thamsyn Newton (Canterbury, 8), Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury, 95), Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury 46), Sophie Devine (Wellington, 80), Amelia Kerr (Wellington, 7), Rachel Priest (Wellington, 80), Maddy Green (Auckland, 10), Holly Huddleston (Auckland, 18), Katie Perkins (Auckland, 55), Anna Peterson (Auckland, 20), Hannah Rowe (Central Districts, 10), Leigh Kasperek (Otago, 9).

