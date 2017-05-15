12:32pm Tue 16 May
Waisake Naholo handed one week ban

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders. Photosport
Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo will miss the Super Rugby clash with the Western Force in Perth on Saturday after copping a one-game ban for a shoulder charge against the Bulls.

All Blacks flyer Naholo was sent off for the incident midway through the second half of Saturday's 17-10 win in Pretoria.

His shoulder collected the head of Burger Odendaal after the Bulls inside centre passed the ball.

A SANZAAR foul play review committee accepted a guilty plea from Naholo and said the incident was at the lower end of the scale.

A two-week ban was reduced because of Naholo's good judicial record and early plea.

