Waisake Naholo handed one week ban

Highlanders winger Waisake Naholo will miss the Super Rugby clash with the Western Force in Perth on Saturday after copping a one-game ban for a shoulder charge against the Bulls.

All Blacks flyer Naholo was sent off for the incident midway through the second half of Saturday's 17-10 win in Pretoria.

His shoulder collected the head of Burger Odendaal after the Bulls inside centre passed the ball.

A SANZAAR foul play review committee accepted a guilty plea from Naholo and said the incident was at the lower end of the scale.

A two-week ban was reduced because of Naholo's good judicial record and early plea.