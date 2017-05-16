Rugby: Michael Hooper insists Wallabies have always separated Super Rugby from Tests

Vice-captain Michael Hooper insists Australia's Super Rugby struggles won't affect the national team during next month's three Tests.

The Wallabies face Fiji, Scotland and Italy at home in June. Australia's four Super Rugby franchises have all endured miserable seasons, while the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels are at risk of being punted from the league.

Embarrassingly for the Australian Rugby Union, New Zealand franchises are on track to complete a 25-0 clean sweep of their Australian counterparts this year. It doesn't bode well for the Bledisloe Cup or next month's Tests in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

"The ability to separate those (Super Rugby and Tests) is something the Wallabies have always been good at," Hooper said.

"And something that the coaching staff will definitely look into.

"It's a new challenge. It's a quick turnaround from Super Rugby into international stuff."

The Wallabies start their year against Fiji in Melbourne on June 10.

The Rebels, Force, Brumbies and Waratahs are all in action on June 3.

"It's a different challenge. It's actually a lot easier than you think," Hooper said, when asked how he and other Test stars would block out their dire domestic form.

"There's new people to bounce ideas off.

"It's a fresh environment, fresh faces.

"So there's a lot of enthusiasm, not to leave that stuff behind but take what you've learned and bring it in and pool it in together."

- news.com.au