Watch: Why not to celebrate early before scoring

He was clean through and looked certain to score for all money, but Salford's Ryan Lannon cost his team a golden try-scoring opportunity during his side's 24-14 Challenge Cup win over Hull KR this morning (NZT).

The Red Devils forward made a break through the middle of the park after slipping through an incomplete tackle on the halfway line.

After rounding the fullback and outsprinting four other defenders, only the green pasture at AJ Bell Stadium lay between Lannon and the tryline.

Realising that an inevitable four-pointer was on the horizon, the 21-year-old began to celebrate the soon-to-be spectacular score.

Unfortunately for Lannon, his pre-try celebration should have been a post-try jollification, and whilst in the act of raising his fist to the crowd and beating his club's badge on his chest 10 metres away from the goal posts, the Wigan-born loose forward was ankle tapped by Hull prop Nick Scruton and denied the chance to extend Salford's slender lead.

"He's waved at the fans, touches the badge and then he falls over, the poor lad!" exclaimed Sky Sports commentator Terry O'Connor.

Salford did receive some consolation for Lannon's effort, as Jake Butler-Fleming was sent to the sin bin for not releasing Lannon in a covering tackle and slowing the play down.

Luckily, Lannon's brain explosion didn't cost Salford this match, with the Super League club going on to progress through to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

- NZ Herald