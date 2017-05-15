Soccer player arrested for smuggling migrant into Spain

MADRID (AP) " A lower-division Spanish soccer club says one of its players has been arrested for allegedly smuggling an immigrant across the Mediterranean with the team.

Fourth-division club AD Ceuta, based in Spain's African enclave of Ceuta, says forward Ismael Abded-Lah Hamed was taken into police custody on Sunday and temporarily suspended from the team.

The club says during a ferry trip across the Mediterranean for a match, one of the team's coaches discovered "the player helping an illegal immigrant cross to the (Iberian) peninsula."

The club says it informed police, adding it "believes in the presumption of innocence of the player."