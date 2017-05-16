America's Cup: Major setback for Team New Zealand after gear breakage in practice racing

Team New Zealand have had a major setback in practice racing in Bermuda today, breaking one of their new rudders.

The rudders were only unveiled over the weekend and the Kiwi syndicate were keen to get comfortable with the new equipment in this week's five-day official practice racing window.

It is not known how many races Emirates Team New Zealand took part in before they ran into problems.

Team NZ posted a photo of the broken starboard rudder on Twitter this morning, with the accompanying words: "Practice race day also means practice race drills. Pitstop to replace a broken rudder and off we go again".

It appears they were able to swap the rudder out for a new set and hit the water again.

There is no limit to the number of sets of rudders teams can build in this America's Cup.

The distinct bright yellow rudders were part of a new sponsorship agreement announced overnight, just 11 days out from the start of the America's Cup.

Pirelli, one of the world's largest tyre manufacturers, have added their brand to the side of Team New Zealand's 50-ft catamaran.

"For Emirates Team New Zealand it is definitely a plus to have Pirelli on our side just before the racing begins in what will be one of the most competitive America's Cup ever" said Team NZ boss Grant Dalton.

"We value associations with premium international brands like Pirelli where continuous innovation and dedication are a core part of the culture."

The involvement with yachting is new for Pirelli, which sponsors 350 motor championships in the world, including F1, but is a proud partner of a wide range of teams and events such as the Ski World Championships, the Giro d'Italia and a recent collaboration with major league baseball team, the LA Dodgers.

Pirelli logos and branding will feature on Emirates Team New Zealand's boat and rudder for the competition starting on the Great Sound on May 27.

- NZ Herald