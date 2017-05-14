Kimi Raikkonen brings joy to crying Ferrari fan

Formula One is more renowned for heart-stopping moments as opposed to heartwarming, but that was not the case for one lucky fan at the Spanish Grand Prix.

After Kimi Raikkonen crashed out of the race on the first turn at the Circuit de Catalunya, TV cameras picked up on young fan Thomas Danel, crying hysterically at the sight of his hero's race coming to an end so early on.

Ferrari were alerted to the young boy's reaction and tracked him and his family down before inviting them to join 'Iceman' and the team in the paddock.

Tears soon turned to smiles and Thomas and Kimi were pictured together in the Ferrari garage where he was presented with a team cap by the man himself.

In a press release circulated by F1 management after the race, the boy's father, Coralie, said: "This has been the most fantastic day for us. We could not believe it when they came to get us and took us to Ferrari.

This is great for fans like us, it really makes F1 and all of its people come alive. Brilliant!"

The gesture was a hit with fans around the world who took to social media to praise the F1 team.

After meeting his hero, Tomas and his family then celebrated Sebastian Vettel's second-place podium finish.

Tomas explained his emotional rollercoaster when interviewed by Sky Sports.

"Yes, I was sad (that he lost). Very, very sad. I cried," he said.

"I really like Kimi.

"I don't know what to say.

"Yes it was cool, really awesome.

"It was really cool."

Lewis Hamilton won the race with Daniel Ricciardo completing the podium.

Reasons #74 why Kimi Raikkonen is an absolute lad: crashing out the Spanish Grand Prix and meeting this little fan mid-race. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/NKWzUxkLUZ — SuburbanGent (@SuburbanGentUK) May 14, 2017

