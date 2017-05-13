Warriors fans burn jerseys after latest capitulation

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Warriors crashed and burned in spectacular fashion in Sydney tonight.

And as the post-mortem began into the side's woeful - and record-breaking - 36-28 capitulation against the Penrith Panthers at Pepper Stadium, fans on this side of the Tasman unleashed a burning of another sort.

Two gutted Warriors fans have tonight posted video on social media featuring them dousing two replica Warriors jerseys with a flammable liquid and then setting them alight.

"From 28-6 ... you played like a pack of p*****," said one man in the video.

"... Burn baby, burn. Record loss, something to be proud of."

Warriors jerseys can cost up to $185.

The Warriors enjoyed a 28-6 lead at halftime with thousands of fans on social media talking up their team's hopes of winning their first match away in Australia for the 2017 season.

But then the inevitable Warriors collapse unleashed in the second half, with the hapless side leaking try after try after try to lose by eight points.

The latest loss from Stephen Kearney's side saw them give up what appeared to be an insurmountable 22-point lead.

But this is the Warriors we are talking about.

Warriors fans were also scathing on the club's official Facebook page, with fans labelling the result a "disgrace", "rubbish" and "gutless".

- NZ Herald