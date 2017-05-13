Football: Chelsea winning the Premier League this season turned $19 into whopping $133k for one very lucky fan

Chelsea have won the Premier League and, somewhere, one very happy supporter is £71,000 ($133,000) richer.

The Blues were confirmed as Premier League champions on Friday night after beating West Brom, with Michy Batshuayi making one gambler's night, Daily Mail reported.

The mystic football fan, who placed a £10 ($18.77) stake bet on six different league title winners this season, will now enjoy the sight of bookmakers William Hill having to lavishly pay out.

The bet-placer, known to be from Romford, placed the wager backing Chelsea to win the Premier League, Newcastle to win the Championship, Sheffield United to win League One, Portsmouth to triumph in League Two, Hibernian to lift the Scottish Championship and Livingston to win Scottish League One.

All that remained was for Chelsea to be crowned, and so it came to pass on Friday.

The £10 accumulator was placed at odds of 7087-1.

"Given that this bet was placed so long ago and for such a small stake, no one call recall the customer," William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly told the Mirror before the match at The Hawthorns.

"However, should Chelsea get the three points they need, we expect the punter will be coming to collect his/her winnings very shortly," he added.

The bet is made all the more impressive due to the fact that Newcastle only won the Championship after Jack Grealish scored a late goal for Aston Villa against Brighton, denying the Seagulls the league title.

Likewise, in League Two winners Portsmouth made the latest of charges, only topping the table for the final 34 minutes of the season.

- Daily Mail