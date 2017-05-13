4:44pm Sat 13 May
Dale Budge
Live NRL updates: New Zealand Warriors v Penrith Panthers

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty
The Warriors look to earn their first away win over 2017 as they head to Penrith to take on the Panthers.

The Warriors return to the field following the international break and search back to back victories following the thrilling victory over the Roosters in round nine.

They take on a Panthers side who sit second to bottom on the table with just two wins from their opening nine games.

The Warriors are 0-4 on the road this year and haven't won away from home since round 22 last year against the Titans.


NZ Herald

