League: 2018 Warriors NRL roster begins to take shape

The Warriors roster for 2018 and beyond is starting to take shape.

After the recent capture of Titans forward Leivaha Pulu, and the re-signing of James Gavet today, more decisions around the long list of off contract players are imminent.

Fan favourite Charlie Gubb appears headed for another club, while workmanlike centre Blake Ayshford is likely to earn an extension.

The fate of Tui Lolohea should be decided in the next fortnight and prop Albert Vete's future at the club appears uncertain.

Gubb seems close to an exit.

He had offers from several clubs before the start of this season and was keen to take them up, given the plethora of props at the Warriors and his intermittent appearances over the last few seasons.

Gubb made 14 appearances last season (though his campaign was ruined by a seven week suspension) but before that had played only 15 matches over three years.

Gubb has attracted interest from some rival clubs, with the Cowboys considering him as a mid-season signing given their injury toll in the forwards.

But that's contingent on the Warriors granting an early release, which may be unlikely given the importance of props in the modern game.

However, the Warriors also haven't been forthcoming with a new contract offer for next season and time is ticking.

"He would love to stay," said Gubb's manager Frank Endacott. "But if you don't get an offer you have to go to market. It feels like we have been forced to go to the market."

Gubb hasn't played first grade since the round seven loss to the Raiders.

The return of Ben Matulino from injury hasn't helped his cause, while Ligi Sao, Sam Lisone and James Gavet all seem to be ranked ahead of him.

Vete's future is also under question.

The 24-year-old started the first three games of the season but hasn't been included in the 17 since then.

He's struggled to recapture his dynamic 2015 form, when he burst onto the scene as one of Andrew McFadden's young guns and could be squeezed out in the impending shake up.

However Ayshford is on an upwards trajectory.

While he's never going to turn heads at centre, the club see him as a good foil to the younger talents out wide like Solomone Kata, David Fusitua and Ken Maumalo.

He's experienced - with 150 matches across nine seasons - and has rediscovered his hunger for the sport in Auckland, after two difficult seasons at the Sharks.

Ayshford has performed solidly since he returned to first grade in round four and impressed with his defensive commitment in the recent 14-13 win over the Roosters in round nine.

Lolohea has a meeting early next week with CEO Jim Doyle and Stephen Kearney to discuss his future, with up to four clubs in the market for his services.

The 22-year-old is seeking an early release and has already been strongly linked with the Tigers, having met with their coach Ivan Cleary last week.

"He is free to have a look around and we haven't changed anything on that," said Warriors head of recruitment Tony Iro. "I guess at the moment the club see Tui's future in the outside backs and he sees it in the halves. There are more discussions to be had so we will see how they go."

