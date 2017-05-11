America's Cup: Oracle Team USA capsize again during training session

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Oracle Team USA have capsized - again - during a practice session on the Great Sound in Bermuda this morning.

Oracle said no crew were injured when the craft tipped, and the America's Cup-class race boat only sustained minor damage.

A local cameraman filmed the capsize, which happened as the team tried a high-speed foiling gybe. As the team rolled through the gybe the 50ft (15m) catamaran kept turning and spun out, tipping onto its leeward hull.

The catamaran was later righted and returned to base without obvious damage.

It was the second capsize for the America's Cup defender. The team had two major scares during training last month - the first resulted in a near capsize, and the second, the following day triggered a full capsize.

Oracle are the only team to have tipped their race boat, which will begin sailing in the America's Cup qualifiers this month.

ORACLE TEAM USA capsized during pre-start practice on Wednesday. No injuries to the crew and damage appears to be limited. — ORACLE TEAM USA (@OracleTeamUSA) May 10, 2017

