All Blacks captain Kieran Read hints that Samoan test too risky for his broken thumb

All Blacks captain Kieran Read is likely to go into the first Lions test cold.

Read dropped the hint on a Radio Sport Breakfast interview, out-lining the risks involved should he return to action if his broken thumb is not fully mended.

The 31-year-old loose forward had surgery in Bloemfontein, after suffering the break against the Cheetahs 11 days ago.

The indications are now that he is unlikely to play against Samoa at Eden Park on June 16, eight days before the first Lions test at the same ground.

That means Read will take on the Lions after a two month break from playing.

Read said: "The injury is okay, it's a break so it's really a bit of time.

"I can't use it but the good thing is I can pretty much train normally. It should be good.

"(the South African treatment) was really good. I got really looked after. The surgeon did a great job. Everyone who has seen the x-rays back here said he put the screws in the right spot and has done a really good job so I'm really thankful for that."

Read described the chances of facing Samoa as "probably touch and go".

"At the moment they are kind of saying you can't use it for six weeks, which is a week before the Samoa game. We'll just have to see if I push it, or let things go before that first test.

"It's the type of injury where you can push it if you want to, but that increases the risk of a re-break.

"They say that six weeks is a bit of risk, seven weeks is only a slight risk, eight weeks you are pretty much sweet. The (risk) decreases pretty quickly. It's just a matter of how you want to operate.

"In terms of match fitness I won't have too much to be honest going into that first test but I've done this gig a few times. I've got the confidence in myself that I can turn up and play at a high level. I'll back myself and I'll be good, ready to go."

On the World Cup draw which pits the All Blacks against South Africa in Pool B, Read said "it's probably good for us having a team like that, to get yourself ready.

"Across the board teams perform at their best at World Cups...South Africa will be a much more dangerous side (than now). On a given day, those top eight or nine teams are good enough to beat anyone so you have to be right on your game."

- NZ Herald