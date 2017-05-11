Watch: Cyclist celebrates a lap too early

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

There was an incredible moment in the Giro d'Italia fifth stage overnight when rider Luka Pibernik thought he had claimed a stage victory, only to find he had a lap to go.

Pibernik raised his hands in triumph, forgetting another 6.2km lap remained.

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria eventually won a bunch sprint to claim his second victory of this year's race, and Quick-Step teammate Bob Jungels remained in the overall lead.

Pibernik meanwhile finished 20 seconds back in 148th place.

Gaviria, who won his first Grand Tour stage on Sunday in Sardinia, edged out Italy's Jakub Mareczko at the end of the undulating 159km route from Pedara to Messina, the hometown of 2013 and 2016 Giro winner, Vincenzo Nibali.

Mareczko came back from a long way out, storming down the left side of the road to pip Irish rider Sam Bennett, who finished third.

- NZ Herald