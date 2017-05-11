Rugby World Cup 2019 draw: Four key clashes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The nations competing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup discovered who they will face in the group stages last night, with several intriguing fixtures being thrown up.

England were dumped in the pool of death alongside France and Argentina, while Wales will face Australia and New Zealand are set to take on South Africa in the tournament in Japan.

The Daily Mail's Nik Simon picks out one key clash from each group...

POOL A: SCOTLAND V JAPAN

Excitement levels will reach fever pitch any time Japan pull on their white and red jerseys.

The hosts are targeting a top-eight finish and they will be eyeing up Scotland as potential prey. Following their famous victory over South Africa in 2015, anything could happen.

POOL B: NEW ZEALAND V SOUTH AFRICA

If the Springboks can rediscover their old punch, any Test between these two powerhouses has the makings of a classic.

The All Blacks can be slow starters at a World Cup so, with Italy as their band three opponent, this will be one of the headline match-ups. No doubt Steve Hansen will want a challenge so his team do not go through undercooked.

POOL C: ENGLAND V FRANCE

This is the first time Le Crunch will feature in the pool stages of a World Cup.

France are so often a tier one nation but they have slipped down the rankings to become a dangerous band two side. There were glimpses of their magic during the Six Nations and, with two years to prepare, they could be title challengers in 2019.

POOL D: AUSTRALIA V WALES

The paths of these two nations crossed at the 2007, 2011 and the 2015 World Cups; with Australia winning all three Tests. Michael Cheika and Warren Gatland are now set for another showdown, with the loser potentially facing England in the quarter final, if Eddie Jones' side live up to their billing and finish top of Pool C.

