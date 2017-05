Watch Live:

• App users tap here for live stream

Who will the All Blacks be facing when they defend their title? Join us for live updates for the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw.

The image of Richie McCaw hoisting the Webb Ellis Cup aloft at Twickenham 18 months ago may only just be beginning to fade in the minds of rugby followers, but the draw for the next edition in Japan is set to take place tonight in Kyoto.

For an explainer of how it all works, check out our comprehensive guide.

- NZ Herald