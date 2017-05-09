Copy cats? Oracle testing bike grinding station, much like Team New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Is Team New Zealand onto a winning idea or are America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA covering all their bases?

According to reports Oracle have installed a bike grinding station on their AC50 during testing in Bermuda today, just weeks out from the start of the America's Cup.

Up until now Emirates Team New Zealand are the only team using bikes to replace of hand pedals for grinding. In February it was revealed Team New Zealand replaced the traditional grinding pedestals in the boat with cycles, allowing the crew to use their more powerful leg muscles to power the sophisticated control systems in their wing-sail catamaran.

Sail World is reporting that Oracle have installed a bike station but have yet to test it on the water. According to the Sail World website, Oracle's version has one bike along with two hand-grind pedestals.

With several major elements of the America's Cup Class (ACC) boat for the 35th edition of the event being one-design, the big area of development in this cycle has been in the sophisticated control systems to ensure continuous and stable flight.

These control systems are powered through hydraulic pressure generated by the grinders. But the reduction in crew size from 11 in the previous event in San Francisco to just six this time around has presented a massive challenge for the teams: How do you create the energy to power these systems with so few hands on deck?

The solution Team NZ have developed, however, not only enables the crew to generate more power, but expend less effort in doing so.

Former Team NZ skipper Dean Barker, who will lead the Japanese campaign in Bermuda, points out there will be trade-offs in other areas. He said the biggest drawback is sitting on cycles will restrict the ability of sailors to disengage while tacking, and quickly get from one side of the boat to the other.

"All the teams have evaluated - we have, Oracle also - and the decision we took is that it isn't going to pay for itself," Barker said.

- NZ Herald