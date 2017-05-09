Warriors could name Kieran Foran replacement in coming weeks

Kieran Foran's replacement at the Warriors, could be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

The Kiwis five eighth has signed a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs, saying he needed to be closer to his children in Sydney.

Foran's departure leaves a void in the number six jersey, with rookies Ata Hingano and Mason Lino the only two on the roster.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says the club have been keeping an eye on free agency whilst the process with Foran has been ongoing.

"We anticipated that this could potentially happen in the sense that he would look to go back to Sydney. From our point of view we were always looking at options and we've been that over the last month or so. We do have a couple of options, we're just working through that process now. I'm sure those options will reveal themselves over the next few weeks."

Kearney says no matter who replaces Foran in the six jersey, it'll be a step down.

"Since he's been here he's been wonderful to the group and helped lift the team to another level. I know he's totally committed to the rest of the year and making sure he continues to do that."

Listen: Stephen Kearney on the Martin Devlin Radio Show



- Radio Sport