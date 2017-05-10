6:02am Wed 10 May
Tour de France champion Froome struck by car in training

Chris Froome posted an image of Twitter of his busted bike. Photo / Twitter @chrisfroome
Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says his bike was wrecked by a car when the driver intentionally struck him.

The incident Tuesday morning comes less than three weeks after Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro d'Italia winner, died in a collision with a van during a training ride.

Froome posted a photo on Twitter of the damaged bike soon after the crash near his home in Monte Carlo.

The British rider writes: "Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I'm okay Bike totaled. Driver kept going!"

The tweet was posted from Beausoleil, on the French side of the Monaco border.

Froome, who won the Tour in 2013, 2015 and 2016, is in training to defend his title in July.


